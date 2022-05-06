Western Union, PagaPhone partner to enhance cross-border remittances to Mexico

Western Union has teamed up with PagaPhone SmartPay to enable its users in the US to send cross-border remittances to Mexico.

The partnership will enable recipients in Mexico to receive the funds on their phones using the PagaPhone SmartPay account.

The receivers will be able to transfer the money within their PagaPhone SmartPay mobile wallets to bank accounts through SPEI or withdraw cash from any ATM with their PagaPhone debit cards.

Additionally, they will be able to use the funds to pay for services directly through the application.

Western Union customers in the US will be able to send the funds to Mexico through WU.com, the mobile app or at any WU retail locations.

PagaPhone SmartPay and Cloud Transfer Services founder and CEO Ulises Tellez said: “By teaming with Western Union, PagaPhone SmartPay users in Mexico have yet another way to receive money from friends and family cross-border, using a brand known and trusted for decades.

“We look forward to offering Western Union’s industry leading money transfer capabilities to our customers, giving them a convenient and efficient way to receive money via their PagaPhone account.”

Western Union Mexico and Central America head Pablo Porro said: “With this surge in remittances, customers demand choice and added convenience for how and when money is sent and received. By teaming with PagaPhone, Western Union is helping bridge the digital and physical worlds to offer consumers more channels and added convenience to send money from the US to Mexico.”

Recently, Western Union expanded its existing partnership with the UK Post Office to provide retail cross-border money transfers in the country.