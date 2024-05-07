YES BANK and EBANX agree strategic partnership image credit: shutterstock

Indian-lender, YES BANK, and payment solutions provider for emerging markets, EBANX, have agreed a strategic partnership. The collaboration streamlines cross-border payment processing and enhances global commerce opportunities for global merchants and Indian customers in India.

The partnership leverages EBANX’s global experience and proficiency in cross-border payments alongside YES BANK’s digital prowess. It aims to provide global merchants with seamless access to a suite of scalable payment solutions. Crafted within an innovative business architecture framework, they are aligned with the latest regulatory guidelines.

Proposition tailored to suit the unique dynamics of the Indian market

The collaboration offers a comprehensive range of local payment methods, including Unified Payments Interface. Overall, it aims to enable merchants to tap into one of the world’s most rapidly expanding economies. And to navigate its rapidly growing digital payments landscape.

Ajay Rajan, Country Head, Multinational and International Business Transaction Banking, Government Banking and Knowledge Units, YES BANK, said: “Teaming up with EBANX perfectly aligns with our vision. That is to offer Indian customers and global merchants a broader spectrum of digital financial services that support the rapidly expanding global digital commerce business volumes. YES BANK views this partnership as a strategic step towards unlocking India’s payment acceptance capabilities for global merchants. By leveraging EBANX’s global expertise and advanced technological solutions, we are poised to deliver scalable payment solutions. These are tailored for the Indian market. Ultimately this fosters an environment conducive to digital inclusion and global trade into India.”

Transforming how international merchants engage with Indian consumers

Paula Bellizia, President Global Payments, EBANX, added: “Our partnership with YES BANK is pioneering new pathways for global businesses to seamlessly integrate and thrive within the Indian market. By combining YES BANK’s strong digital capabilities with our expertise in cross-border payments, we are set to revolutionise the way international merchants engage with Indian consumers. Instant, alternative payments have this transformational power in rising markets. Considering UPI’s path in India thus far, and the Pix phenomenon in Brazil, it is expected that UPI will also impact cross-border digital commerce for good in India.”

