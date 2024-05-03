European paytech, Nexi, has agreed a strategic collaboration with advanced checkout technology company, shopreme. The aim is to promote an era of convenience, efficiency and innovation for European consumers and retailers.
As Europe transitions from cash to digital payments, consumer preferences are moving toward more convenient and innovative shopping journeys. This is resulting in growing demand for self-service solutions. Examples include self-checkout options and mobile checkout technologies across a range of retail verticals, including grocery, fashion, home design, travel retail and beauty/wellness. Moreover, retailers are continuously innovating and exploring new store layouts. This is to increase reach and customer convenience, while maximising cost efficiency in terms of store size.
Nexi to integrate shopreme’s checkout solutions into its merchant propositions
By embedding its secure payment technology within shopreme’s mobile self-checkout and kiosk solutions, Nexi will provide retailers with a fully integrated and frictionless in-store payment experience. Such integrations will empower merchants to offer seamless and efficient self-checkout experiences to consumers. This means reduced wait times and queues while allowing staff to prioritise more complex and rewarding customer interactions.
“We strongly believe in digital payments as enablers of engaging, frictionless and efficient customer journeys. We are fully committed to supporting merchants in innovating store formats and shopping experiences,” said Roberto Catanzaro, Chief Business Officer, Merchant Solutions at Nexi Group.
Nico Müller, Chief Commercial Officer for shopreme added: “At shopreme, we are dedicated to delivering the best and most seamless shopping experience. As this comprises all elements of the customer journey, a great payment experience is essential. In Nexi, we have found an excellent partner that brings extensive expertise in navigating the complexities of the European payments market.”
The self-service solutions enabled by the Nexi and shopreme partnership will roll out progressively in 2024. Deployment across Nexi’s key markets will start in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with Italy and the Nordics to follow.
