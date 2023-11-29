Bitcoin exchange advert in Jerusalem, Israel/Palestine. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Tron, a blockchain network that allows trading of stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) as well as its native token Tronix (TRX), is now said to be the leading platform for transfers associated with terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israel actively pursues accounts it claims are linked to the terror groups that are active in Palestine and Lebanon through its National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing of Israel (NBCTF). According to Reuters research, 87 Tron wallets have been seized this year for these alleged links, totalling nearly two-thirds of the total Tron seizures since they began in late 2021.

NBCTF declined to comment to Reuters as to how it linked these wallets to the terrorist groups. Without transparency from NBCTF, it is impossible to know the value stored in the wallets seized or how legitimate the links found are. There is a possibility that the money in these accounts will be seized and used for state purposes, as happened in May of this year when the Israeli government seized the assets of over 80 accounts stored on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, transferring the money to state coffers.

NBCTF has not yet responded to a request for comment by Electronic Payments International.

The bureau also froze around 600 accounts it linked to a mysterious company called the Dubai Money Exchange, which is in fact based in Gaza, Palestine. It has been designated a terrorist organisation since March 2022, and its owner is allegedly “a key figure in Hamas’ economic infrastructure.”

Why Tron?

Hamas stopped soliciting donations via Bitcoin in April due to increased scrutiny of donors. Tron, which is newer, smaller and faster than the Bitcoin network, offers an alternative. It also allows trading of USDT, which is a much more stable currency than Bitcoin with similarly high liquidity, making it a popular choice for scammers and fraudsters.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

When asked by Reuters about the chain’s role in this alleged financing, a spokesperson for Tron said that it could “in theory be used for questionable activities” but noted that the same could be said for all technology.

The chain is also growing in popularity generally, boasting over 6.7 billion transactions that update in real-time on its website. It claims to be the world’s fastest-growing public chain.

There is a growing interest in blockchain among financial services Israeli firms, though the number of mentions within company filings remains lower than its peak in 2018.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.