Payments fintech, PayNearMe, has teamed up with transportation solutions provider, TrafficCom. The collaboration aims to help tolling agencies across the US increase revenue collection and improve the tolling payment experience.

“With all-electronic, cashless tolling now the norm, transportation agencies are looking to update their payments systems to support the full range of payment methods motorists want to use and that still includes cash,” said Scott Sorensen, Vice President, Kapsch TrafficCom.

“While cards and digital wallets are increasingly popular, cash remains an essential payment option for millions of drivers.”

With this partnership, drivers on Kapsch clients’ toll roads can now easily pay tolls, replenish accounts and resolve violations using a wide range of payment options. The PayNearMe platform enables payments via Cash App Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, cards and ACH. It also includes the option of cash at more than 62,000 retail locations.

Expanding payment options to include alternative payment methods

“For several customer groups, including unbanked, cash-preferred and out-of-state drivers, cashless tolling means having no way to pay tolls in-lane and being forced to receive and pay an invoice. By expanding payment options to now include alternative payment methods, such as cash at retail and digital wallets, we’re helping tolling agencies offer more choice and convenience to meet the needs of 100% of their drivers,” Sorensen said.

PayNearMe SmartLink technology

PayNearMe’s SmartLink technology is embedded in QR codes, text messages, emails and push notifications. It facilitates a frictionless payment experience. When a motorist receives correspondence with a QR code on it, they can scan it to immediately be directed to a personalised web page for their specific account or transaction where they can quickly pay their toll, reload an account or resolve a violation. Drivers then select how they want to pay and complete the payment electronically by tapping a button on their device.

Drivers who prefer to use cash can visit a nearby retail location. They present their personalised barcode to a cashier, pay cash and collect a receipt—just like any retail purchase. The transaction is transmitted digitally to the tolling agency.

“PayNearMe’s Smart Link technology makes it easy for drivers without a transponder to make a payment. This is all without the hassle of creating or logging in to an account,” added Sorensen.

“Flexibility and convenience are the cornerstones of a positive customer payment experience,” said Michael Kaplan, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, PayNearMe. “We’re excited to partner with Kapsch to make paying tolls frictionless for the millions of drivers traversing Kapsch clients’ toll roads across the nation.”