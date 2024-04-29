Strategic partnership between banks and fintechs are increasingly granular. Photo: jamesteohart/Shutterstock.

Strategic partnerships have always been a core part of the fintech industry. Firms providing backend payment infrastructure or add-on services have existed for decades, but as the space develops so too do the possibilities for niche companies to insert themselves into the value chain.

GlobalData’s new Strategic Partnerships in Fintech (2024) report sheds light on the emerging and upcoming trends in the sector. At an industry-wide level, key factors encouraging new partnerships between fintechs and traditional banks include regulatory alignment, increased funding costs and the rapid growth of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. Banks can provide fintechs with much-needed legitimacy and a steady stream of income, and, in return, the banks can expand into new areas of finance without the financial risk of building the teams in-house.

What is a strategic partnership?

According to the report, “’Partnership’ has become a catch-all term for a wide variety of different collaborations, which could be as ‘light’ as a referral agreement with a non-traditional SME lender, to ‘heavier’ solutions like white labelling the underlying credit risk capabilities, to co-development of the overall platform, to outright acquisition.

“For example, a bank may start initially with a simple referral link to a non-bank SME lender in the event that the incumbent is unable to extend financing (so-called ‘affinity marketing’). Then over time it might incorporate part of the fintech’s credit engine, license the whole proposition, or acquire the solution and the human capital (known as ‘acqui-hiring’).”

This model allows banks to get to grips with software solutions before pursuing a takeover, theoretically reducing alignment time and reducing the risk of major restructuring for the fintech.

Granularisation in the value chain

Many of the trends affecting fintechs are similar to those seen in other high-tech sectors: the rise of generative AI, a focus on ESG and cloud-based management along with the cybersecurity risks it brings.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

There are, however, a few areas of specific interest to financial players. The broader sharing economy trend manifests in the banking and payments sector as an expansion of “bank as a service,” where banks back up online financial services providers, who manage the interface and user experience aspects. For banks, this allows them to share this infrastructure among several fintechs, increasing revenue at little extra cost.

in return, non-banks are able to “offer financial services to deepen relationships with consumers, starting with branded payment cards, but extending to buy now pay later (BNPL) and other types of unsecured lending.

“This is leading to ever more segmented digital propositions. New entrants only worry about the cost of the over-the-top digital services, while specialist banks (e.g., Cross River, Sutton Bank, Celtic and Evolve) and a growing number of incumbent banks handle regulated activities.”

This value chain is further fragmented due to the difficulties of updating legacy core banking systems. “In response, we’ve seen partnerships a layer deeper than that with traditional banks who own the banking licence, then a technology partner to deliver the “As A Service components on top of that, and then the non-bank entity that will be the face of the OTT services.”

This granularisation is only expected to grow as the market matures. The report notes however that big banks still hold an advantage as they “hold regulatory entitlements and are plugged into payments infrastructure in multiple markets.”

Alongside this granularisation, a channel shift is taking place. As the number of entrants in the payment and financing sector grows, banks face “new strategic questions around how to optimize a bank’s products and services for a third-party environment it cannot fully control and the extent that this distribution dilutes or enhances a bank’s brand.”

The report adds that this shift is beyond simply altering the mix of channels used, like the move to using payment infrastructure built into apps like Facebook or TikTok. The lack of direct control that banks have over these new channels in fact begins to redefine what a channel fundamentally is.