Western Union, M Lhuillier partner to launch digital money transfers in Philippines

Western Union has expanded its alliance with Philippines-based M Lhuillier to introduce Western Union money transfer services on the latter’s mobile app, ML Wallet.

The move will enable ML Wallets users to receive their Western Union money transfers by adding Western Union money transfer control number (MTCN) and other identification details into the app.

ML Wallet, which is said to serve as an ‘online bridge’ for non-banked Filipinos, allows users to pay bills, shop, purchase eLoad, and withdraw money.

Western Union plans to add further capabilities to the app in the coming months, to enable users to send money around the globe.

Western Union head of Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indochina Jeffrey Navarro said: “Western Union provides a host of financial services that make an important difference in the lives of our customers and their families globally.

“Today we are glad to expand our relationship with M Lhuillier offering customers added choices at their fingertips with the ML wallet and enabling them to move money in a way that is convenient to them.”

The latest partnership bolsters Western Union’s existing alliance with M Lhuillier, which already facilitates its services at over 2,600 M Lhuillier locations across the Philippines.

M Lhuillier president and CEO Michael L. Lhuillier said: “We are excited to advance our relationship with Western Union, now providing 24/7 convenient digital service connecting our customers across the country to their loved ones worldwide.

“The most valuable innovation emerges from partnerships with like-minded companies and we are glad to expand with Western Union, driving our shared purpose of facilitating reliable and inclusive money transfers.”

In September 2021, Western Union expanded its tie-up with micro-financial service provider Cebuana Lhuillier to launch digital money transfers in the Philippines.