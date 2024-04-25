Splitit has announced the launch of FI-PayLater. Splitit will unlock its extensive merchant network to banks and card issuers (FIs) that wish to offer instalment plans to existing customers, directly at the merchant checkout.
Splitit’s solution, FI-PayLater, enables FIs to connect directly to Splitit, or connect via their existing card network, to drive incremental lending and fee income from BNPL use cases.
Nandan Sheth, CEO, Splitit, said: “By enabling FIs to present compelling instalment offers to their customers at the merchant checkout, we enable FIs to become relevant within the ‘during purchase’ instalment market. Additionally, giving issuers the ability to pre-fund the merchants and charge the shopper driving new fee income in the environment of regulated interchange. We’re allowing FIs to capitalize on their inherent advantages of scale, trust, and available credit within the instalment economy.”
Collin Flotta, Head of Product, Splitit added: “Many FIs have expressed a strong desire for this type of solution, and we’ve responded by delivering it. Our single entry point and extensive network of merchant endpoints make FI-PayLater the easiest and most effective pay-later option for issuers to adopt, integrate, and operate across all consumer touchpoints, allowing us to lead the market and improve the economic model for all involved.”
Splitit is one of the many struggling BNPL brands
Despite the launch of this new product and positive marketing, Splitit is still one of the many BNPL companies that have been struggling. In 2023 Splitit had to suspend its shares and found itself in a race to raise more funding. While the company survived this scare, for now, the BNPL industry continues to show obvious signs of its being unreliable.
Key Features of the new product include: one-click instalment selection at checkout with customizable preferences for such things as plan duration, AI-powered waterfall, with dynamic shopper fees, on-demand card art, and risk parameters unique to each FI and embedded network instalment programs including Visa’s (VIS) and MasterCard Installments.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData