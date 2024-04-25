Visa joins AWS partner network image credit: shutterstock

Visa has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). The global community leverages AWS technologies, programmes, expertise and tools to build solutions and services for customers. Visa’s presence will enable its partners and clients, including cloud-native fintechs, to access and integrate select Visa services more efficiently.

Global payments simplified

Visa is committed to making transactions faster, easier and more secure for all players in the payments ecosystem. Visa will make select payment services available in the AWS Marketplace. This has more than 300,000 global customers and thousands of software listings.

By making its services available in AWS, Visa says that it is meeting its clients where they are. One of the first services to be available is Visa Cross-Border Solutions. This assists in streamlining the process of sending and receiving money globally and holding multiple currencies. This strategic positioning will allow Visa’s clients to integrate solutions like Visa Cross-Border Solutions into their business operations. In turn, it eliminates the need for them to step out of their established platforms.

“Visa is dedicated to better serving our clients in cloud environments. That is why we’re excited to bring Visa Cross-Border Solutions to the AWS Marketplace,” said Vanessa Colella, Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships, Visa.

“We aim to make our solutions readily accessible and available for customers to easily integrate across diverse platforms. This is a step further in our broader commitment to reduce challenges for financial institutions and enterprises.”

Cloud-based connectivity

Through AWS, Visa plans to bring more of its products to clients operating on the cloud. Companies wanting to process payments through AWS on VisaNet, Visa’s global processing network, can already establish secure AWS Privatelink connectivity with Visa Cloud Connect.

“As a cloud-native card issuer and processor, and one of the first issuer processors in Europe to connect to the Visa Cloud Connect endpoint in the EU, we believe the enablement of Visa services through AWS is a gamechanger,” said Merusha Naidu, Global Head of Partnerships, Paymentology. “This partnership paves the way for enhanced digital payment solutions. It provides startups with the tools they need to innovate and thrive in today’s fast-paced landscape.”

Empowering startups with fintech solutions

Visa is also now part of AWS Activate, AWS’s flagship startup programme. Fintech clients enrolled in the Visa Fintech Fast Track programme can receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credits. The aim is to help jumpstart their growth and reduce their time to market.

“We are excited to support the expansion of digital payments, banking, and embedded finance capabilities to enterprises and fintech startups building their applications on AWS,” said Howard Wright, VP and Global Head of Startups at AWS. “We are looking forward to working with Visa to help make financial apps in the cloud more accessible, faster, secure, and easier to use.”