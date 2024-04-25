Ouro and Real Madrid Football Club have announced a strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration will develop and deliver co-branded financial solutions to fans in markets globally, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, France and the United Arab Emirates. The alliance makes Ouro the exclusive partner of the men’s and women’s football teams for the prepaid, debit and credit card product categories.
As an official partner to Real Madrid in these countries, Ouro will unite the Real Madrid brand and Madridista loyalty program benefits with Ouro branded products and their unique functionalities, this includes Ouro’s flagship Netspend brand which pioneered prepaid debit for underserved consumers across the US, and its more recently developed X World Wallet that offers a multi-currency wallet and payments app for mobile, multicultural consumers.
Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations, commented: “It’s hugely gratifying. They are leaders in financial services who will partner with us in countries around the world. We share a commitment to values like constant reinvention and trying to get better every day that are as fundamental to our organisations as integrity. We look forward to an enduring and rewarding partnership.”
The partnership will launch a co-branded Netspend card featuring the Real Madrid brand in anticipation of the team’s upcoming US Summer Tour
Bertrand Sosa, president and chief brand officer, Ouro, said: “We are honoured to join forces with such a storied and beloved global brand to make financial empowerment products more accessible to more people. This unique opportunity to help people take their money further so they can experience more of what they love is the motivation behind our work, and to have Real Madrid collaborate with us to deliver even more value to such a passionate fan base is very special.”
By joining sports loyalty with financial solutions, Ouro and Real Madrid aim to deepen the Madridistas’ connection with their club, maximise the value of their money and promote financial responsibility and accessibility.
The partners have also started joint development of a co-branded financial product combining the loyalty benefits of the Madridista Club membership with a digital multi-currency wallet they will begin rolling out around the world later this year.
