ZenLedger taps BitPay for crypto payments acceptance

BitPay facilitates payments through various cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin, Bitcoin and others. Credit: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay.

Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics provider ZenLedger has selected cryptocurrency exchange platform BitPay to add cryptocurrency as a mode of payment for its products.

With the move, ZenLedger aims to provide crypto traders across the globe with access to comprehensive functionality.

By accepting payments in crypto, the firm will also be able to minimise transaction fees as well boost transparency in the sector.

ZenLedger will be able to make settlements in US Dollars and evade price volatility related to cryptocurrency transactions through the partnership.

ZenLedger CEO and co-founder Pat Larsen said: “As a brand designed to support traders and those on the cutting edge of Web3 Innovation, the decision to accept crypto payments using BitPay was easy.

“Our ultimate goal is to always facilitate the crypto experience for our users in order to save time and money. That means everything from tracking their transactions, to offering them the chance to use those funds for our services.

“We believe in the long-term growth and innovation in the industry and so this is the next step in making things easier for our customers.”

Currently, BitPay facilitates blockchain payment processing that helps make payments through various cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), among others.

Its solutions are designed to prevent transaction fraud, cut payment processing cost and allow cross-border transactions in crypto.

BitPay VP of marketing Merrick Theobald said: “Our goal at BitPay is to make accepting crypto for ZenLedger a seamless process and to help promote crypto adoption as we believe crypto is the future of payments.”

Last month, cloud-based payments platform Gr4vy reached a strategic alliance with BitPay to augment the use of crypto payments.