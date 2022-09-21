Gr4vy partners BitPay to enable merchants accept crypto payments

The new offering reduces crypto risk and eliminates the issues of chargebacks, fraud and high transaction fees. Credit: regularguy.eth on Unsplash.

Cloud-based payments platform Gr4vy has sealed a strategic partnership with cryptocurrency exchange platform BitPay to boost crypto payments.

The collaboration will enable Gr4vy’s merchants to receive crypto payments via BitPay’s checkout option.

Merchants using Gr4vy’s no-code payment orchestration platform (POP) can instantly install BitPay’s latest crypto payment option to their payment stack, with no requirement for code.

The collaboration will also enable Gr4vy’s merchants to accept payments from across 220 countries and get settled the next business day. This process involves a transaction fee of 1%.

On the other hand, the offering will give customers access to pay using a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

At present, BitPay supports 15 cryptocurrencies including ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), among others.

BitPay’s app and card also support key crypto wallets including Blockchain, Coinbase, Kraken, Metamask and BRD.

Gr4vy founder and CEO John Lunn said: “Merchants looking to stay competitive can no longer afford not to offer various payment methods, like crypto, or they will find customers opting for merchants who meet their payment needs.

“We designed our cloud-native POP to make it fast and easy to implement new, innovative ways to pay. “As a trusted global leader in blockchain payments, BitPay was the perfect partner for our platform based on over 11 years of blockchain payment expertise. We’re committed to helping merchants tap into the massive crypto market and take on crypto payments.”