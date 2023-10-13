ZEEKR, BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval team up image credit: shutterstock.com

BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval have signed a pan-European partnership agreement with the luxury electric mobility brand ZEEKR. This collaboration will combine ZEEKR’s innovative positioning in the electric vehicles market and deep knowledge of the European automotive and regulatory ecosystem, BNP Paribas Personal Finance’s experience of in loans & leases and Arval in full-service leasing.

The partnerships will cover several countries in the fast European go-to-market plan. The collaboration started in September in the Netherlands and Sweden and launches in 2024 in Germany. This complements the competitive offers in the ZEEKR One-Stop-Shop to accelerate the shift to electric mobility.

As part of the BNP Paribas Mobility initiative, the collaboration with ZEEKR also involves other BNP Paribas businesses. These include BNP Paribas Cardif offers for insurances. Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) offers full-fledged banking services, including payment services for card transactions through Axepta BNP Paribas.

A key element of ZEEKR’s One-Stop-Shop strategy

Spiros Fotinos, CEO of ZEEKR Europe said: “We are proud to announce that we have established strong financial partnerships with BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval. Both have extensive experience in the automotive financial services space. Through these partners, ZEEKR Finance, will be able to offer a full suite of products allowing customers to select the one that suits them best. This is a key element of our One-Stop-Shop strategy that bundles all EV related services into one place.”

Charlotte Dennery, CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Finance added: “We are delighted to begin a strategic partnership with ZEEKR. BNP Paribas Personal Finance expertise and experience of international mobility financing partnerships are a key asset for making this cooperation a success. We are also glad to extend our partnership within the Geely universe. This is in addition to our existing joint-ventures in China and our cooperations with Volvo and Polestar in Europe.”

Alain Van Groenendael, Chairman and CEO of Arval said: “This new partnership with a key player is a new step to meet our ambition to lease 700,000 electrified vehicles as part of our global fleet by 2025 and supporting our clients in their energy transition. We look forward to developing new journeys and further support them with solutions to successfully engage in the energetic transition challenge and opportunities in Europe.”

