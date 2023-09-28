CardPro Accelerator launches image credit: shutterstock.com

Global technology consulting firm, Star, has launched a partner-agnostic middleware solution. The aim is to help businesses fast-track the development of expense management, neo-bank, digital wallets, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), smart lending and other card-based services.

Star describes CardPro Accelerator as a pre-developed set of software components that can seamlessly integrate into existing technology infrastructures. It includes in-built connections to card issuing and processing partners. Fully customisable, CardPro Accelerator shortens the development time and cost of card services by as much as 50%.

“More companies are launching their own card services,” said Olivier Bessi, Head of the Fintech division at Star. “They help employers manage employee expenses and fleet costs. More smaller retailers are launching loyalty, debit and BNPL cards to keep customers returning to their stores during a period of intense competition for customer share of wallet during the cost-of-living crisis. Cards provide convenient ways for customers to control how they pay for goods and services and manage rewards such as loyalty points or voucher redemption.”

CardPro Accelerator: reducing costs to build and maintain card services

According to Star, CardPro Accelerator will significantly reduce the cost of building and maintaining card services through its pre-assembled components for app design, card issuance and management, Know Your Buyer (KYB) processes, capturing real-time notifications and more.

Companies that wish to launch and manage their own card service no longer have to choose between building an entire card solution from scratch (and embarking on an expensive learning curve) or settling for white-label offerings that often come with limited customisation options and generic brand experiences.

Star will guide customers through the design and development process. And work with them to find the optimal fintech partners for credit decisions, transaction management, BIN sponsorship, and more; according to the desired components.

CardPro Accelerator also includes partner-agnostic gateway for card issuing and processing. In addition, RESTful API for client-server communication can be used by mobile or web clients. This easily connects to API gateways to enable user authentication and authorisation. And it incorporates a customisable flexible library of UI resources. This includes UI designs, skeleton applications, and pluggable UI widgets. These are based on user flows and best practices from 15+ years of project experience.