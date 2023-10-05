Mastercard adds benefits from Peacock and Instacart for US cardholders image credit: shutterstock.com

Mastercard is introducing on-demand access to online shopping and grocery delivery with Instacart. In addition, it is offering its first streaming service subscription offering with Peacock on its consumer rewards credit cards. Mastercard says that the new benefits strategically impact areas where consumers frequently spend. They also add to the existing portfolio of everyday value offerings. These include rideshare, shopping and travel that Mastercard credit cardholders already enjoy.

Cost-effective access to Peacock’s premium streaming platform

By offering Instacart’s membership programme, Instacart+, alongside monthly savings, Mastercard says it is providing a valuable, cost-effective benefit for cardholders. Over three quarters of the US population enjoy digital streaming services. Mastercard says it is creating value for cardholders by providing cost-effective access to Peacock’s premium streaming platform.

“Now more than ever, consumers are looking for benefits and savings that meet their everyday needs,” said Seema Chibber, EVP of Credit, North America, Mastercard.

“By adding on-demand grocery delivery and streaming services to our existing suite of card benefits, we remain committed to providing cardholders a combination of benefits that provide meaningful value and enhance the lifestyles they have built.”

Eligible Mastercard consumer rewards credit card cardholders can now access the new benefits with Instacart and Peacock.

Instacart: Eligible World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard cardholders who are new to the Instacart+ membership programme will receive a two-month free trial and $10 off their second eligible Instacart purchase each month. Cardholders will also be eligible for perks like no delivery fees on orders over a certain size, reduced service fees, and credit back on eligible Pickup orders.

Peacock: Eligible World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard cardholders new to Peacock Premium will receive a $3 statement credit on the Peacock Premium monthly streaming subscription. Eligible World Elite Mastercard cardholders will receive a $5 statement credit on the Peacock Premium+ monthly streaming subscription.

“This new embedded benefit builds on Instacart and Mastercard’s strong partnership, which includes powering shopper credit cards and co-branding our consumer credit card,” said Heather Rivera, Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development, and Partnerships, Instacart. “Instacart has become an indispensable service for millions of customers across North America and we’re excited for cardholders to experience the ease and convenience of shopping with Instacart. And with an Instacart+ membership, cardholders will save both time and money through member-only perks.”

Mastercard and Peacock: a natural fit for both brands

“We think of Peacock as a consumer first business. With the consumer at the heart of Mastercard’s benefits and rewards programme, this partnership is a natural fit for both brands,” said Annie Luo, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development, Peacock.

Recent polling shows that 85% of American consumers own a rewards credit card. The vast majority – 95% – say that redeemable rewards and points are a deciding factor when choosing a credit card. The new benefits from Instacart and Peacock add to the $60bn+ in rewards and benefits that Mastercard make available to US cardholders through its consumer credit card rewards products.