Masabi and Worldpay from FIS collaborate image credit: shutterstock.com

Masabi, the transit ticketing technology company, has announced a new collaboration with Worldpay from FIS. The fare payment platform provider and global acquirer will deliver a robust, pre-integrated and pre-certified EMV payments solution that is easy to implement and operate. The aim is to provide a cost-effective and reliable solution for transit agencies of all sizes.

Worldpay and Masabi are leveraging open payments to create an EMV solution that transit agencies can easily deploy. The companies say that they will deliver a convenient experience designed to allow riders to simply turn up, tap and travel. Passengers can use their contactless payment card or mobile device to simply tap a validator as they board, without the need to purchase a ticket or select their fare before traveling. With a unique off-the-shelf configuration including pre-integrated validators, Level 3 EMV pre-certification, and a Merchant of Record service, the solution simplifies open payment system adoption.

Open payments: this is just the beginning

Once live, the solution can be reconfigured to support all rider groups using Masabi’s ‘EMV-First’ approach. Agencies can start by enabling open payments but then seamlessly upgrade to other modules of Masabi’s Account-Based Ticketing platform with passengers able to use a mobile app or smart card to travel. This provides the same experience as an open payments solution. But notably, it is able to support all rider groups whether they are banked, underbanked, prefer to use cash, require a discount or don’t own a smartphone.

“Launching an Open Payments system can feel complex, expensive and intimidating. We want to provide something that eases the burden for agencies, making it easy to implement and operate, while providing a wider solution that is not just for people with bank accounts, but that supports all rider groups, delivered with equity at its core,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi.

Transforming how people interact with public transport

“Open Payments are transforming the way that people interact with urban transit networks. It promotes a more seamless and interconnected urban mobility landscape. The combination of Worldpay’s technology and Masabi’s open platform brings together the two pioneers of payments solutions for transit to deliver a cost-effective, highly customizable off-the-shelf offering to agencies of all sizes, opening a new era of possibilities in fare payments.”

Thomas Helldorff, VP Travel & Airlines, Worldpay from FIS, added: “As transit agencies continue to innovate to meet changing consumer payment behaviour, open payments stand out as a user-friendly solution. It helps drive operational efficiency, reduce friction, and improves the overall travel experience for riders. By working with Masabi, we will deliver simple, scalable and secure EMV payments solutions to transit agencies of all sizes, looking to offer the best passenger experience.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download