Masabi, the transit ticketing technology company, has announced a new collaboration with Worldpay from FIS. The fare payment platform provider and global acquirer will deliver a robust, pre-integrated and pre-certified EMV payments solution that is easy to implement and operate. The aim is to provide a cost-effective and reliable solution for transit agencies of all sizes.
Worldpay and Masabi are leveraging open payments to create an EMV solution that transit agencies can easily deploy. The companies say that they will deliver a convenient experience designed to allow riders to simply turn up, tap and travel. Passengers can use their contactless payment card or mobile device to simply tap a validator as they board, without the need to purchase a ticket or select their fare before traveling. With a unique off-the-shelf configuration including pre-integrated validators, Level 3 EMV pre-certification, and a Merchant of Record service, the solution simplifies open payment system adoption.
Open payments: this is just the beginning
Once live, the solution can be reconfigured to support all rider groups using Masabi’s ‘EMV-First’ approach. Agencies can start by enabling open payments but then seamlessly upgrade to other modules of Masabi’s Account-Based Ticketing platform with passengers able to use a mobile app or smart card to travel. This provides the same experience as an open payments solution. But notably, it is able to support all rider groups whether they are banked, underbanked, prefer to use cash, require a discount or don’t own a smartphone.
“Launching an Open Payments system can feel complex, expensive and intimidating. We want to provide something that eases the burden for agencies, making it easy to implement and operate, while providing a wider solution that is not just for people with bank accounts, but that supports all rider groups, delivered with equity at its core,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi.
Transforming how people interact with public transport
“Open Payments are transforming the way that people interact with urban transit networks. It promotes a more seamless and interconnected urban mobility landscape. The combination of Worldpay’s technology and Masabi’s open platform brings together the two pioneers of payments solutions for transit to deliver a cost-effective, highly customizable off-the-shelf offering to agencies of all sizes, opening a new era of possibilities in fare payments.”
Thomas Helldorff, VP Travel & Airlines, Worldpay from FIS, added: “As transit agencies continue to innovate to meet changing consumer payment behaviour, open payments stand out as a user-friendly solution. It helps drive operational efficiency, reduce friction, and improves the overall travel experience for riders. By working with Masabi, we will deliver simple, scalable and secure EMV payments solutions to transit agencies of all sizes, looking to offer the best passenger experience.”
