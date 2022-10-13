Lufthansa Group selects Worldline as global payments provider

Worldline has been selected as partner and payments provider to Lufthansa Group, a global player in the aviation industry. Worldline builds on its strong heritage in the Airlines & Travel industry with comprehensive solutions tailored to fit the needs of some of the largest and most complex airlines in the industry.

In order to be competitive, not only must airlines offer their passengers competitive prices but also maximum convenience and security throughout the booking process. The tailor-made solution from Worldline for the airline industry offers seamless card acceptance, dynamic currency conversion and multi-channel solutions for online, telephone and on-site sales ensure quick and simple booking – and thus maximum customer satisfaction.

The Lufthansa Group aims to build a robust payment platform which will provide a cohesive and succinct payments offering to their Group, where all group members can take advantage of the services available. The partnership will give Lufthansa Group the possibility to onboard a selection of Worldline solutions, from payment methods to consolidated reporting capabilities and integration with their core platforms. Worldline’s vast experience in acquiring for airlines and its expertise in the travel industry will also help ensure that the Lufthansa Group is best placed to offset and mitigate the risks and challenges that have emerged in recent years across the sector.

Notably, Worldline partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) last year to help airlines back on the runway to recovery. Airlines are able to access a wide range of Worldline’s payment solutions through the IATA Financial Gateway (IFG).

These services include global end to end payment processing, state of the art fraud prevention solutions, more than 150 alternative methods of payment, and local access to new markets including Brazil, India, China and many others. As an active partner of the IFG community, Worldline, together with IFG, will be supporting airlines in optimising payment processes and building a cost-effective global payment strategy.

Also last year, Worldline partnered with Porter Airlines, one of the first North American-based airlines to take advantage of Worldline’s TravelHub solution, to offer popular digital wallets for bookings through the airline’s website.

Lufthansa to deploy Worldline’s unique TravelHub solution

Worldline will also establish the necessary payments infrastructure to meet the Lufthansa Group’s objectives and position it well as the industry starts to enjoy a rapid growth phase once again. The deal will see Worldline processing globally for Lufthansa and its sister operations, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss, ensuring the group can take advantage of Worldline’s continued investment in innovation, new markets and airline-specific services including Billing and Settlement Plans (BSP) and Accounts Receivable Conversion (ARC).

The Lufthansa Group will make use of Worldline’s unique TravelHub solution. TravelHub launched in 2019 and provides a simple integration with the leading airline global distribution systems (GDS) and a single scalable connection providing access to over 150 payment methods and currencies, multi-acquiring, tokenisation and a range of fraud services all through a single reporting and settlement channel.

Damien Cramer, Global Head of Travel & Airlines, Digital Commerce at Worldline, commented: “When seeking a new payment service provider, the Lufthansa Group had several critical requirements and objectives. But primarily, they were looking for support from an experienced team of payment experts with the right level of sectoral knowledge and a market-leading suite of payment solutions. We are delighted that they have put their trust in Worldline to help them deliver the success they are targeting.”

Worldline and Lufthansa: driving innovation, growth and optimised conversion rates

Kai Schilb, Head of Payments, the Lufthansa Group, added: “We were looking for a global partner that could offer a strong payments layer to drive innovation, growth and most importantly increase our conversion rates. Worldline’s TravelHub makes this possible for our entire group. Worldline recognised the challenges the industry faces and worked tirelessly with us to create a relationship that encourages future growth and stability to our group.”

Worldline H1 2022 highlights

Worldline reported a strong first half of fiscal 2022 with revenue of €2.2bn representing revenue organic growth of almost 13%.Highlights included continuous growth acceleration in Merchant Services reflecting the widespread and rapid shift towards digital payments as well as the group’s strong positioning following the acquisition of Ingenico. Mobility & e-Transactional Services delivered +10.3% organic growth in Q2 after having delivered +8.4% in Q1. Financial Services was up by +3.0% in Q2 (+2.5% in Q1) despite the temporary impact from a price decrease conceded by the group for the successful synchronous renewals of historical large contracts of Equens done in Q4 2021.