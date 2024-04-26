Elavon has announced that it has expanded its collaboration in Europe with FreedomPay. The partnership aims to deliver integrated commerce solutions and omni-channel payments technology to large enterprise merchants across Retail and Hospitality.
The agreement pairs Elavon acquiring with FreedomPay commerce technologies to benefit Elavon merchants across Europe, empowering businesses with enhanced payment flexibility and optionality, data security, and an integrated payments technology across both physical and ecommerce channels.
“Elavon and FreedomPay have an enviable track record in Europe”
Elavon has long been a big player in hospitality and retail payments, and integrating with the FreedomPay Commerce Platform merges security, identity, payments, loyalty, and advertising with proprietary data driven solutions.
Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay, added: “Together, Elavon and FreedomPay are reshaping the global payments landscape, introducing greater functionality and innovation to enterprise businesses and their customers. Merchants can now expect a seamless and consistent payments experience backed by Next Level data, loyalty, and security.”
Hemlata Narasimhan, President of Elavon in Europe, said: “Elavon and FreedomPay have an enviable track record in Europe of helping hospitality and retail merchants grow their operations and better meet their customers’ needs. We’re pleased to extend our relationship with FreedomPay to continue to offer the first-class payments experience we’ve become known for.”
Elavon has a trusted reputation across the payments industry, operating in retail and hospitality. Elavon also celebrates being a popular choice for airlines when choosing their payment provider, having recently partnered with Virgin Atlantic.
Even more recently, FreedomPay collaborated with Lloyds Bank to conduct research into the payment experience in food, retail, beverage and hospitality industry. The study found that 59% of UK Retail, Food & Beverage and Hospitality companies were found to already put payments at the heart of their customer experience strategy, reflecting the growing importance of payment options to customers.