Payment cards continue to dominate e-commerce payments in Australia, reveals GlobalData. Source: Shutterstock.com

Payment cards are the preferred payment method for e-commerce purchases in Australia, collectively accounting for 50.6% share in 2023, finds the 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey, conducted by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s E-Commerce Analytics reveal that the e-commerce market in Australia grew by 10.3% in 2023 to reach AUD74.9bn ($49.8bn), as an increasing number of consumers shift from offline to online purchases. The e-commerce market is estimated to grow by 9.3% to reach AUD81.9bn ($54.4 bn) in 2024.

Kartik Challa, Senior Banking and Payments Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Australia’s e-commerce market is growing at a healthy pace. The rapid adoption of smartphones, growing internet penetration, the availability of secure online payment systems, and the increasing number of online shoppers all supported this growth.”

82% of households made online purchases in 2022

According to Australia Post, 9.4 million households in Australia made an online purchase in 2022, representing 82% of all households. Online sales accounted for 18.1% of total retail sales in Australia in 2022. Meanwhile, the presence of secure payment solutions, including Mastercard Identity Check, and faster checkout options such as Click to Pay and PayPal Express Checkout have encouraged consumers to shop online.

According to GlobalData’s 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey, around 84% of Australian consumers reported having shopped online in the past six months, while only 6% of respondents cited that they never shopped online.

GlobalData’s survey also revealed that, among the various tools, used for e-commerce purchases, payment cards are the most preferred. They collectively accounted for a 50.6% share of e-commerce purchases in 2023, with credit and charge cards alone accounting for a 29.2% share. Card usage is driven by benefits such as reward points, cashback, discounts at partner merchants, and the availability of instalment payment facilities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

While payment cards continue their dominance, alternative payment solutions are also used for online purchases and collectively account for 34.2% share, with PayPal being the most preferred payment option, followed by other brands such as Apple Pay and Afterpay. Increasing usage of BNPL solutions such as Afterpay is also contributing to overall e-commerce sales.

Challa concluded: “Australia’s e-commerce market is expected to continue evolving rapidly going forward and will reach AUD109.7bn ($72.9bn) by 2028, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 7.6% between 2024 and 2028. Evolving authentication measures that offer enhanced security and faster checkout options will further encourage online payments”.