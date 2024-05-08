IDEX Biometrics and one of the largest smart card manufacturers in South Asia are deploying smart cards across Asia and globally. With over 3 billion cards manufactured to date and a production capacity of 25 million cards monthly, this partner will support IDEX Biometrics continued expansion and growth across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and the US.
Accredited by Visa, Mastercard and RuPay, and with a growing client portfolio of banks, government agencies, telecom companies, transportation authorities, and corporate enterprises, the partner’s strong market position will accelerate go-to-market of biometric payment and access cards. These biometric smart cards, based on IDEX Pay and IDEX Access, are expected to reach the market by the end of 2024.
“This is another testament to IDEX Biometrics strategic focus and expansion in Asia, said Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. “The recognised technology expertise in smart card manufacturing from this innovative partner will further strengthen our positioning and bank reach in South Asia, with a growing market opportunity across both payment and access card solutions.”
In February, IDEX Biometrics announced it was teaming up with KONA I to deploy biometric payment and access cards in Japan. South Korean global smart card and technology platform provider, KONA I expects banks to begin offering high-technology biometric cards to consumers in the second half of 2024.
And another IDEX deal in the region was the 2022 collaboration with MKSmart. The two companies agreed to work together to offer financial institutions and other card issuers with biometric smart cards.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData