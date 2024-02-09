KONA I to introduce biometric smart cards with IDEX Biometrics image credit: shutterstock

Norwegian biometrics specialists IDEX Biometrics and KONA I are teaming up to deploy biometric payment and access cards in Japan. South Korean global smart card and technology platform provider, KONA I expects banks to begin offering high-technology biometric cards to consumers in the second half of 2024.

KONA I and IDEX Biometrics smart card platform provides the cybersecurity market with an end-to-end authentication platform. It is focused on digital security, and compatible with standard protocols such as FIDO2, as well as biometric payments cards. Both solutions are delivered with optimal customer experiences and security by design.

Fast growing Japanese market to constitute 30% of KONA I business by 2025

KONA I currently has an annual production capacity of more than 60 million cards. The firm forecasts that the fast-growing market in Japan will account for 30% of its business by 2025. It says that Asia, including Japan, is leading the way for fingerprint biometric innovation in the payments industry, with a high penetration rate of contactless payments. Credit cards are the leading cashless payment method in Japan. The market growing at a CAGR of 8%, is expected to reach $870bn by 2028.

“The partnership with IDEX Biometrics enables us to react to the fast-growing demand for biometric smart cards in Japan,” said Koichiro Sasai, Head of KONA Japan.

“We are proud to offer bank customers in Japan the most innovative access and payment solutions. There is a very strong demand from affluent customers who seek the highest security and unparalleled value and user experiences, as offered by biometric metal cards.”

“We are excited to enter Japan with technology innovations that meets the needs for increased cyber security together with KONA I,” added Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer, IDEX Biometrics.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Through this partnership with KONA I, we are bringing relevant solutions to the growing demand for frictionless payments and smart card solutions. It enables banks in Japan to differentiate and support loyalty and trust with their customers.”