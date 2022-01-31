MKSmart taps IDEX Biometrics to offer biometric payment cards

MKSmart, a smart card solutions provider in Southeast Asia, has entered into a new partnership with IDEX Biometrics.

The two companies have agreed to work together to offer financial institutions and other card issuers with biometric smart cards.

The cards are expected to be delivered to the issuers by the end of this year. The solution is based on the turnkey card reference design that includes IDEX Biometrics TrustedBioÒ sensor module and the SLC38 security controller from Infineon Technologies.

As agreed, MKSmart and IDEX Biometrics will also collaborate on the development of biometrically authenticated solutions for storage of central bank digital or other, third party, crypto currencies.

They will also work together to deliver biometric authentication solutions for digital ID cards across government, IoT, and enterprise applications.

IDEX Biometrics CEO Vince Graziani said: “The Southeast Asia region represents a very large opportunity for biometric payment cards. Since it was introduced, there has been strong interest in the TrustedBio turnkey solution.

“This additional design win adds to a growing list of customers and confirms that IDEX Biometrics is enabling the acceleration of global deployment for biometric smart cards. Our collaboration with MKSmart will deliver biometric smart card solutions that enable a secure and seamless user experience to millions of consumers in Southeast Asia and globally.”

Last year, IDEX Biometrics partnered with China’s Chutian Dragon to develop a digital currency/ electronic payment (DC/EP) card based solution.