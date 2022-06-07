FreedomPay signs strategic partnership deal with Network International

FreedomPay has turned to Network International to expand service for its merchant customers across the UAE and MEA region.

As FreedomPay’s preferred partner in the MEA region, Network will support FreedomPay to offer its integrated payments platform to hospitality and retail merchants in these regions.

This platform’s omni-channel capabilities allow hotels and retail chains to identify customers through their preferred method of payment and enable frictionless transactions across all their properties.

FreedomPay president Chris Kronenthal said: “Global businesses continue to choose FreedomPay as their trusted commerce technology partner and we’re excited to bring our award-winning platform to the UAE and MEA region through Network International.

“The exciting partnership will open doors for thousands of merchants across hospitality, retail, and F&B, giving them access to FreedomPay’s global network of commerce connectivity.”

The companies said that the strategic collaboration will provide merchants with payment data security, coverage for emerging payment technologies, operational efficiencies and expansion of loyalty and value-added services.

It will also enable them to maintain global or regional corporate brand goals across all their stores and properties.

Network International Acquiring group managing director Andrew Key said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the UAE’s most dominant sectors at a critical scale once again.

“As the hospitality sector rapidly adapts to the age of customer-centric digital solutions, we aim to prepare our merchants with next-gen payments capabilities that will enable more rewarding experiences for guests while driving operational efficiencies for the merchants.”

In 2020, FreedomPay announced a collaboration with fraud protection platform Kount to provide the ‘Identity Trust’ solution globally.