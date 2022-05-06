PayPal’s Zettle launches Tap to Pay offering for UK small businesses

Zettle by PayPal has launched Tap to Pay offering for small businesses in the UK to enable them to accept contactless payment from customers.

Tap to Pay allows small and individual merchants to turn their smartphones and tablets to serve as payment terminals and accept in-person contactless payments directly on their Android mobile phones.

Leveraging near-field communication (NFC) technology, the feature capture card details through a contactless ‘tap’ on the back of the device and through direct communication with card payment processing rails.

The solution, which works on devices with Android 8.0 and NFC capabilities, does not require any additional hardware or fees.

PayPal UK director of Small Business Ben Ramsden said: “The pandemic has accelerated the growth of new small businesses around the world. At the same time, the world is rapidly digitising, and consumers increasingly expect to be able to make seamless, digital payments whether online or in-person.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Tap to Pay. We believe in the power of small businesses and want to help them succeed. With Tap to Pay, entrepreneurs can quickly and easily start selling in-person – whether in a pop-up shop, at a farmers’ market, in a physical retail space, or on the go – with no additional costs or hardware needed.”

Zettle is currently rolling out the Tap to Pay offering in the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands, with plans to expand the rollout to additional markets in the near future.