Digital assets platform WonderFi taps Banxa to bolster payment options

The partnership aims to expand local payment and banking options for users on WonderFi platform. Credit: Art Rachen on Unsplash

Digital assets platform WonderFi has struck a partnership with Web3 Payments firm Banxa to extend local payment and banking option for its users around the globe.

The partnership, which builds on builds on Ethereum, Polygon, and Bitcoin blockchains, will focus on key markets such as the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, and European Union.

The move is expected to offer an enhanced payment experience for WonderFi users with minimised friction, fewer charges, and improved fraud protection. It will enable users to securely convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and vice versa.

In addition, Banxa’s solutions will offer higher conversion rates, enhanced compliance and risk management for WonderFi’s gateway platform across countless geographies.

Banxa CEO Holger Arians said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with WonderFi. Together, we are building the foundational infrastructure needed for the next generation of financial services.

“Banxa’s B2B services provide a seamless experience for our partners to offer their customers local payment methods in a safe, compliant way.”

WonderFi joins Banxa’s expanding network of marquee partners, which includes the likes of Binance, KuCoin, OKX, and Huobi among others.

Commenting on the partnership, WonderFi CEO Ben Samaroo said: “Thanks to our partnership with Banxa, WonderFi’s users can safely purchase crypto through the widest range of payment methods available.

“This added flexibility is another step in our mission to bring fair, efficient, and accessible finance to the masses.”

