Visa introduces new initiative to target creator economy

The Visa Ready Creator Commerce programme will help creator-centric platforms access their funds in near real time. Credit: Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr (Creative Commons).

Payments giant Visa has unveiled the Visa Ready Creator Commerce initiative to cater to the needs of creators’ ecosystem.

The global initiative will enable various platforms including social-commerce and video gaming firms to embed financial tools for quick and flexible payouts.

The creator-centric platforms can access Visa Direct through the Visa Ready Creator Commerce programme, helping creators receive their funds in near real time.

Additionally, the programme will help creators monetise their work by opening up new income sources including tipping, donations and subscriptions, the company claims.

Visa Innovation and Digital Partnerships SVP and global head Vanessa Colella said: “We want to harness the scale and reach of our network to help this community thrive.

“With the Visa Ready Creator Commerce programme, we’re building a connective layer – bringing platforms and technology enablers together to deliver modern financial tools for the creator economy.”

In this regard, Visa has also teamed up with companies like Linktree, Marqeta, Rutter and SamCart to work on creator commerce solutions.

Linktree CEO and co-founder Alex Zaccaria said: “Providing creators with new tools, resources and avenues to make money from their work online is more important than ever.

“Linktree is proud to join forces with Visa to help creators unlock greater potential and opportunity and to empower all creators to curate, grow and monetise their world.” The latest initiative follows the recent launch of The Visa Creator Program, a one-year programme to train creators on monetising their creativity using new technologies.