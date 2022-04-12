Square launches next generation countertop device Square Stand with upgraded POS

Square has launched the next generation of Square Stand, a countertop device that converts an iPad into a point-of-sale system.

Sellers can use this POS system to run their complete business, claimed the company.

Square Stand will be launched simultaneously in all of the company’s eight global markets.

Besides integrated contactless and dip payments technology, Square Stand features a sleek design, and a new checkout flow that offers businesses and their customers a streamlined and intuitive commerce experience.

It is claimed to be an affordable, comprehensive, and easy-to-use device for carrying out commerce.

Combining Square’s point of sale software and hardware into one complete solution, Square Stand allows sellers to accept in-person payments, manage ecommerce sales, deliveries, and purchase online, pick-up in-store orders, all from one place.

While retaining the classic swivel design of its predecessor, the new Square Stand now brings together Square’s ‘lightning-fast contactless and chip card readers into the display’. This in turn helps sellers to remove the requirement for additional payments hardware.

The latest software for Square Stand is claimed to provide a quicker, more transparent checkout process than the predecessor, including an order summary screen and illuminated payment icons to guide customer transactions and accelerate purchases.

With these latest additions, sellers and shoppers stand to benefit from a customer display without requiring a second screen.

Square head Alyssa Henry said: “The way businesses and shoppers interact around the world has evolved exponentially in the time since we first launched our original Square Stand.

“The new Stand was built with the future of commerce in mind. Marrying elegant design with powerful software, Square Stand provides sellers of any size, from boutique retailers to multi-location restaurants, with a versatile command center for their business. Square Stand offers sellers an integrated way to meet the purchasing preferences of today’s consumers.”

Besides supporting all of Square’s point of sale offerings that include Square for Retail, Square for Restaurants, and Square Appointments, sellers can utilise Square Stand for all their employee management requirements.

These requirements include time tracking, shift scheduling, and tip management.

Further solutions such as marketing, loyalty, payroll, inventory, and omnichannel commerce tools are also quickly available from Square Stand.