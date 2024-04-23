Offline payments, Square’s no-connection-required solution to deliver continuous commerce connectivity, is now available to Square sellers using every hardware device, and in every country.
Whether in a remote location or facing a technology disruption, now nearly every Square seller can continue to operate business as usual and keep sales flowing.
Square has offered offline payments for 10 years, first bringing “Offline Mode” technology to the original Square Reader for magstripe in 2014. In 2022, offline functionality expanded to Square Register and Square Terminal, Square’s proprietary end-to-end integrated devices, which provided offline coverage to about half of Square’s seller population.
Now, offline payments are available across the entire Square hardware lineup, expanding to Square Stand and Square Reader for contactless and chip, enabling nearly 90% of hardware sellers to take offline payments.
Square aims to afford repeats of past inconveniences
This expansion will no doubt be a response to Square’s outages that took place in 2023, with huge amounts of sellers unable to take payments. Offline payments will improve reliability in the event that Square experiences a service disruption again.
It also gives sellers continuity when they choose to conduct business outside of a mobile coverage area, face a technical issue on their side, such as a disruption with their internet provider, or during a card network outage. Sellers can activate offline payments anytime in their Square settings, or in the moment when their Square point of sale detects a connectivity issue, and have 24 hours to reconnect to the internet to upload and process payments. Transaction limits are fully customisable, putting sellers in control.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Cyndy Lobb, Head of Trust Platform at Square, said: “Our recent investments in offline payments are part of our commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement. No technology company can guarantee 100% uptime, though we will always strive for it. What is in our control is how we communicate with and prioritise the needs of our sellers during an incident to minimise impact and preserve trust. Square has made these investments because reliability matters deeply to us, just as it does to the businesses of all sizes who partner with us to power their operations.”