The partnership connects international payment services providers (PSPs) and merchants to PPRO’s digital payments infrastructure, enabling them to scale up cross-border sales in India.

In addition, businesses will no longer need to set up a legal entity in India or upload invoices to clear funds. Customers will similarly be able to make cross-border purchases using Indian Rupees and their favourite payment method.

Simon Black, CEO at PPRO, said: “International payment service providers and their merchants can now easily tap into an e-commerce market that is expected to reach an estimated $111 billion next year and predicted to almost double to $200 billion by 2026

“By integrating UPI into PPRO’s digital payments infrastructure through a single connection, we have removed all the operational complexity for our partners to sell cross-border into India at scale”, Black added.

PPRO: Company profile

PPRO’s business expansion in India comes on the heels of recent deals and development of new products. Last year in October, PPRO launched a new no-code service orchestration layer, enabling scale payment, acquiring and risk products via one connection.

In March 2023, the company launched payment operations in South Korea by incorporating its services with local South Korean cards and e-wallets Toss Pay.

PPRO is based in the UK, with offices in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North and South America.

Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), welcomed the new partnership with PPRO.

“UPI has revolutionised the digital payments landscape in India and is respected globally for its role in simplifying and democratising payments. By partnering with PPRO, a market leader in the payments infrastructure space, which powers a vast PSP and merchant network, Indian consumers will now be able to shop online with merchants around the world and pay safely and easily using UPI”, Shukla said.