PPRO launches orchestration layer to expand access to payment services

PPRO’s orchestration layer enables customers to launch new products and tools. Credit: 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay.

Digital payments infrastructure provider PPRO has launched a new no-code service orchestration layer to deploy and scale payment, acquiring, and risk products via one connection.

The new offering is aimed at enabling customers to launch new products and tools quickly, upgrade legacy platforms and remove RFP processes and single-provider dependence.

The orchestration layer also provides access to two new services that include an acquiring platform as a service (APaaS) and risk management besides PPRO’s existing digital payment offerings.

APaaS is a cloud-native offering aimed at allowing customers to launch end-to-end acquiring services quickly and cost-effectively.

It is aimed at payment service providers looking to foray into acquiring and those looking to upgrade their existing systems.

The risk management offering is designed to provide an array of products and services ranging from fraud screening applications to chargeback management and prepayment exposure tools.

PPRO CEO Simon Black said: “With our new service orchestration layer, PPRO has greatly expanded its value proposition to deliver everything customers need to optimise and scale their payment services.

“PPRO’s orchestration-powered digital payments infrastructure allows customers and partners to free up valuable time and resources and offers them products from multiple third-party providers through one connection – from digital payment methods, acquiring and risk management services, to reconciliations, compliance, and more.

“Ultimately, what this means for our customers is they can laser focus on accelerating their core technology roadmaps and global expansion plans, while we take away a lot of the heavy lifting.”