Paysafe signs global payments partnership with Playtech

UK-based specialised payments platform Paysafe has entered into a new global partnership with gambling technology company Playtech.

Playtech, which previously partnered with Paysafe in the US, provides Paysafe’s payment solutions to iGaming operator customers in the country through its technology platform.

The new agreement will see the two companies expanding their partnership to the UK and Europe.

Operators in these regions will now also be able to leverage Playtech’s iGaming PAM, Information Management Solution (IMS) platform to access Paysafe’s payment solutions through a single integration with Paysafe’s API.

Initially, they will be able to leverage payment acquiring and card processing services with a digital wallet service expected to follow.

Paysafe Integrated and Ecommerce Solutions CEO Paulette Rowe said: “Playtech is an exciting global gaming brand committed to offering its operators a frictionless payments experience.

“We’ve seen great success in the roll-out of our collaboration across multiple US state markets and are delighted to be extending this into the UK and Europe via the same, single technology integration.”

Founded in the late 1990s, both Paysafe and Playtech claim to have the expertise and understanding of iGaming regulation across audiences and markets.

The companies are working to develop innovations that will enhance the gaming experience and support the growth of partner businesses.

Playtech COO Shimon Akad said: “Offering our iGaming partners market-leading technologies that deliver the most seamless and engaging experience to their customers is absolutely central to our strategy at Playtech.

“Payments plays an important role in delivering the ultimate player journey and require an experienced team with expert knowledge, which is where Paysafe comes in as the ideal partner for us.”

Paysafe recently expanded its iGaming presence in Canada with the expansion of its services to Ontario.

In February, the firm wrapped up its previously announced takeover of e-commerce payment platform SafetyPay.