Paysafe enters Ontario to bolster iGaming presence in Canada

UK-based payments platform Paysafe has strengthened its iGaming presence in Canada with the expansion of its services to Ontario.

The company said that it is now is live and supporting private iGaming operators with payments in the Canadian province.

The move builds on Paysafe’s existing partnerships with regulated iLottery and gaming brands in the country.

The firm has been processing online payments for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)’s online gaming brand OLG.ca since 2015.

Related

Paysafe will now extend its multi-state US payment partnerships with several operators into the Ontarian market, it said.

The partners include PointsBet and Penn National Gaming subsidiary theScore Bet among others.

Paysafe North America iGaming CEO Zak Cutler said: “Today’s launch of the new, expanded Ontarian iGaming market marks a milestone for the North American industry and our global company, which has its origins in Canada.

“Ontario will likely rival the largest US state iGaming jurisdictions when it reaches maturity, and we look forward to facilitating payments for operators and their Ontarian customers to help the market grow to its full potential.”

The integration with Paysafe will enable sports-betting and casino brands to provide an option for their customers to make deposits by credit and debit card.

All transactions will be processed through Paysafe’s payment gateway.

In addition, the integration with Paysafe will also enable the gaming brands to offer alternative payment methods, including its eCash solutions.

The company said it will roll out new iGaming payments products and operator partnerships for the Ontarian market in the upcoming weeks.

In February, Paysafe concluded its previously announced takeover of e-commerce payment platform SafetyPay.

In August last year, the firm struck a deal to buy German firm viafintech to grow its growth opportunities in the country and expand revenue-generating channels.