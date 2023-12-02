NomuPay snaps up Total Processing for a reported $35m image credit: shutterstock

NomuPay has acquired Manchester-based merchant services and payment processing solution provider, Total Processing. The deal comes follows NomuPay’s $53.6m Series A funding round in May. The capital raising was led by Finch Capital and Outpost Ventures.

NomuPay was formed in 2021 from assets salvaged from failed German fintech, Wirecard.

According to NomuPay, the acquisition will accelerate business expansion efforts throughout Southeast Asia, Europe and Turkey. NomuPay also has ambitions to enter the Middle East.

Total Processing offers intuitive merchant services, including recurring-based payment collections and an innovative merchant-facing portal. But it was the organisation’s unwavering dedication to customer service that ultimately captured the attention of NomuPay CEO, Peter Burridge.

“In an industry that’s plagued by over-automation, chatbots and so-called ‘simple’ solutions, Total Processing stands out as a company that truly cares about the merchant’s experience,” said Burridge.

“What impressed me the most was the team’s mission and drive to become the ‘most customer focused payments business. It’s apparent at every stage of the value chain. From streamlining the onboarding process, to improving authorisation rates and simplifying chargeback management. Total Processing’s consultative approach is maniacally focused on improving each and every one of their merchants’ businesses.”

NomuPay Unified Payments Platform

NomuPay’s Unified Payments (uP) Platform provides scalable payment solutions and robust data management capabilities that are gateway agnostic. With the integration of Total Processing’s merchant-centric services, the company plans to maintain this agnostic approach. It will provide gateway and payment service provider partners with turnkey reporting dashboards, transaction monitoring tools, multi-currency treasury management and cross-border disbursement capabilities. NomuPay will provide Total Processing with additional acquiring capabilities in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and the European Union.

“Having NomuPay’s acquiring capabilities underpinning our merchant servicing offering is a big leap forward. We’re aligned in our customer-first approach. This partnership will supercharge Total Processing’s growth.” added Robert Pailin, Total Processing’s CEO.

“With more resources we’ll be able to innovate tech faster, expand into new markets, and bring even greater value to our merchants. Exciting times ahead”

Targeting key Southeast Asian markets and the Middle East

Following the acquisition, NomuPay will further scale Total Processing’s merchant tooling into Hong Kong and other key Southeast Asian markets. The company will also leverage Total Processing’s presence in the UK and UAE to further bolster their European operations and grow market share in the Middle East.

“At NomuPay, our goal is to provide our customers with an ‘all-access pass’ to payments, future-proofing their ability to successfully scale in high-growth regions,” said Burridge. “The acquisition of Total Processing will enable us to unlock that access through dedicated solutioning and customer-driven servicing.

Since announcing their funding round earlier this year NomuPay has continued to grow and expand its product offering. This includes the recent launch of its payout capabilities. This enables merchant disbursements throughout Europe, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands.