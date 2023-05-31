Dublin headquartered NomuPay has raised $53.6m in a Series A capital raising led by Finch Capital and Outpost Ventures.

NomuPay says it offers a modern end-to-end payment platform purpose built for expansion into high cross-border and ecommerce growth regions.

NomuPay has successfully started to onboard new clients as of Q4 2022. It is now actively scaling the business in its core markets. The team continues to add new markets to the uP Platform, as well as continuing to invest in product development.

Peter Burridge, CEO of NomuPay, said: “Every growing international enterprise knows the problem of ‘multiples’, when it comes to payments. There are multiple countries, payment types, different payment use cases, a variety of channels, and endless changing regulations. As a result, expansion slows down. Companies have to maintain countless technical integrations and vendor relationships, while reconciling global payments. At NomuPay, we remove the burden of ‘multiples’, by unifying fragmented payment networks. In the face of continued technological, market, method and data fragmentation, we provide companies with an ‘all access pass’ to global payments. This enables enterprises to continue to expand globally, and to future-proof payment strategies.”

Omnichannel payments acceptance, payout disbursements through a single API integration

NomuPay’s Unified Payments (uP) Platform provides omnichannel payments acceptance and payout disbursements through a single API integration. Engineered to simplify fragmented payment infrastructure throughout Southeast Asia, Europe and Turkey. The firm says that its uP Platform provides scalable payment solutions and robust data management and reporting capabilities. An ‘all-access pass’ to payments, NomuPay’s uP Platform is gateway agnostic and capable of augmenting existing payment infrastructure with ease.

Radboud Vlaar, Managing Partner of Finch Capital, added: “NomuPay has made a series of licence acquisitions, and top-level hires. That has helped to take the company to the next level. On top of this, the company has built a Unified Payments Platform that unlocks local payment acceptance and payout disbursements in geographies that have long lacked a unified system, through a simple and single integration. We are very excited to see how NomuPay addresses the burning need of clients in these core markets.”