Network International partners Mastercard on 3DS 2 authentication tool

The new 3DS 2 solution is driven by Mastercard’s Smart Interface offering. Credit: Network International.

Digital commerce enabler Network International has formed an alliance with payments technology firm Mastercard to introduce a 3D Secure (3DS) 2 authentication tool for e-commerce merchants in the UAE.

The new solution, which is driven by Mastercard’s Smart Interface offering, will be available on Network’s proprietary payment gateway N-Genius Online.

Using the 3DS 2 tool, Network’s merchants will be able to minimise risk and safeguard their customers from issues like payments fraud.

Furthermore, 3DS 2 will provide consumers with a more consolidated, better payments options and enhanced support for modern devices.

This will improve checkout and bring down cases of cart abandonment, stated the firm.

A next generation 3-D Secure technology, 3DS 2 is capable of examining a wide range of major data points, such as the merchant’s contextual information.

It functions as an advanced layer of protection to help mitigate fraud.

Network International group managing director of acquiring Andrew Key said: “As the region’s leading payment solution provider, we continue to enhance payment ecosystems by adopting best-in-class technologies in the markets we operate in.

“Enabling 3DS 2 across our e-commerce merchant network is part of our long-term commitment to creating a safer, seamless purchase experience for merchants and their consumers.”

In July this year, Network announced a strategic collaboration with cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform Foodics to strengthen food and beverage (F&B) payments in the UAE.

Mastercard country manager of UAE and Oman Gina Petersen said: “In an increasingly connected world, it is vital to continually drive innovation and partner to build and secure our digital ecosystem.”