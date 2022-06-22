Nayax enters New Zealand to serve unattended retail market

Nayax, a commerce enablement and payments platform, has expanded its footprint to New Zealand with the launch of its Onyx reader and cashless payment solutions in the country.

The firm’s contactless card reader solutions are developed to serve the needs of unattended businesses such as vending, kiddie rides, self-service laundromats, automated car washes, and public transportation among others.

Its Onyx contactless card reader set of solutions consists of an integrated POS, cashless payment acceptance, a management and telemetry suite, and a consumer loyalty kit.

Additionally, these solutions allow business owners to manage their operations remotely with telemetry capabilities that offer them an overview of sales, machine data, and real-time alerts.

The firm claims that its solutions would enable business operators in New Zealand to ramp up their revenue while minimising their operational expenses.

Nayax New Zealand managing director Dylan Winik said: “As part of our global expansion strategy, Nayax has been planning to enter the New Zealand market for several years and we’re excited that final certification of the Onyx contactless device is in sight. This expansion will help unattended business operators of any size.

“Our complete solution offers a superior device with a comprehensive telemetry management system for cashless payments, with the full backing of our established support team to enable business owners to increase their revenue from the first day of operation.”

In April this year, Nayax signed integration partnership with American Express across EEA & UK markets.

Last year, the firm took over Israel-based technology start-up Weezmo, which helps companies link their online marketing efforts to physical purchases at points of sale.