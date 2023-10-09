Nagad to give Bangladesh cricket team free BMW’s if they win the world cup. Source: Shutterstock.com

Nagad has announced that if Bangladesh wins the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 it will give 15 BMW cars as gifts to each player in the team. Nagad is one of the most popular mobile financial service providers in the country. Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd., announced the campaign and expressed the belief that winning the World Cup would be a significant achievement for Bangladesh cricket. He said: “We will gift a BMW car to each player of the 15-member team to celebrate such a special achievement that we all dream of.”

Nagad has been involved with Bangladesh cricket for a long time. Several cricketers have been associated with the brand, such as Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

Nagad partners with Cricket stars

Having announced special gifts for all the cricketers of the national team, the MFS company hopes to add more colours to festivities that centre around the dream sporting success. Recently, Nagad released a joint video content featuring cricketers Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan,. In the video they encourage the nation and express their desire to bring pride to Bangladesh in the World Cup. Through this content, Shakib and Tamim promise to make Bangladesh proud in the World Cup and also call on the whole country to rise up as one.

Talking about the idea behind bringing together Shakib and Tamim in the same frame after many years, Tanvir A Mishuk said: “The idea of uniting Shakib and Tamim stemmed from a dream fuelled by sheer determination. Throughout their careers, we have witnessed Shakib and Tamim’s remarkable chemistry on the cricket field, which has led to many victories for Bangladesh. I envisioned the possibility of them sharing their camaraderie beyond the boundary, and the prospect was indeed exciting. This endeavour may be unprecedented, but it is worth exploring.”

