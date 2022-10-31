Mercuryo integrates with Fireblocks to boost crypto services

Fireblocks also provides Mercuryo with a simple way to add support for new assets. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Crypto-powered payments solution Mercuryo has expanded its crypto asset offering by integrating with Fireblocks.

By leveraging Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, Mercuryo will provide access to new and popular cryptocurrencies and blockchains for more than three million end-users and over 200 business partners.

Mercuryo product lead Omar Ben Hachme said: “Thanks to the integration with Fireblocks, we quickly integrated a number of new digital assets into Mercuryo On- and Off-Ramp, Pay in & Pay out products.

“This allowed us to provide partners more flexibility, improving the end-user experience and increasing transaction volumes.”

The new capabilities are made available as part of Mercuryo’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering that allows crypto-native companies to integrate built-in bank accounts into their platforms.

Mercuryo said the new capabilities will be directed at within the firms’ ecosystem, including centralised exchanges and DeFi wallets, reported FinanceFeeds.

Fireblocks EMEA head Jonathan Dakin said: “Mercuryo provides a critical service in the healthy growth of the digital asset industry — secure and dependable one and off ramps for crypto native businesses.

“It has established itself as a leader and innovator in bringing BaaS to the crypto industry and we’re proud to support their work in making B2B payments easier with blockchain technologies.”

Furthermore, Fireblocks also provides Mercuryo with a simple way to add support for new assets to their product when required.