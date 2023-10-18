Mastercard is putting emphasis on trust as it looks to bring the promise of payment choice to consumers and small businesses. Source: Shutterstock.com

Mastercard is partnering with leading players across the ecosystem to scale new open banking-powered solutions that enable more payment choices, empower consumer lending and modernise account-based payments. These companies include Worldpay from FIS and Zip.

Mastercard hopes to bring the promise of open banking to more consumers and small businesses. In turn, this enables them to grant permission to the sharing of their financial data between trusted parties. Trust is vital to the promise of open banking. As more people manage their finances online, the digital landscape is evolving to safeguard against account takeovers and synthetic identity fraud, Consumers in the US and Canada lost $3.2bn from fraudulently opened accounts in 2022. To help, Mastercard is harnessing AI to protect more than 125 billion payment transactions every year.

As consumers look for more choice in how they pay, particularly for recurring payments, they also expect those payments to be frictionless and secure. To scale account-based payments, Mastercard is working with partners like J.P. Morgan Payments on its pay-by-bank solution, which uses Mastercard’s open banking technology to take the pain out of recurring biller and merchant payments made via ACH. This is from rent and utilities to government and insurance payments.

Mastercard partners with Worldplay and Zip

Mastercard is now partnering with Worldpay so consumers can permit their data to be shared seamlessly between trusted parties and securely pay bills directly from their bank account. Mastercard’s open banking technology removes the friction associated with manually typing in routing and account numbers each time. It also automates consumer onboarding for billers and merchants and reduces the risks and costs of storing bank account information.

Sudev Balakrishnan, chief product officer at Worldpay Merchant Solutions, FIS, said: “We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to leverage their open banking platform in the US to offer secure and seamless account verification services, providing our customers with enhanced payment options and advance open banking around the world.”

Through a new partnership with Zip, Mastercard’s open banking technology enhances the real-time underwriting process of Zip’s lending program. Together, the companies are helping consumers budget for larger purchases that can be paid over time.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Larry Diamond, co-founder and CEO of Zip, commented: “Zip is valued for helping customers with managing their expenses and providing access to a financial cushion in times of unexpected expenses. Our partnership with Mastercard helps us continue to deliver a positive payment experience for our customers.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up