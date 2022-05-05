KIS Technologies taps Payfactory to enhance payment processing

KIS Technologies, which specialises in kiosks, ticketing and parking technology, has forged an alliance with Payfactory, a tech-enabled payment facilitator for software platforms.

The partnership is part of KIS Technologies’ aim to enhance the payment process, streamline onboarding and provide clients with an enhanced payment experience.

Payfactory provides a five-minute onboarding solution that simplifies the payment process for new clients and enables next-day funding for all types of cards.

This solution is designed to reconcile payments within the software and spares organisations from having to perform the task manually.

It also offers encrypted web forms and PCI-validated P2PE to ensure the security of the online transaction. This will also help to minimise, or in most cases eliminate, the need for PCI security paperwork and assessments.

Payfactory CEO Ruston Miles said: “Streamlined integration and accelerated speed of onboarding position Payfactory to be the ideal payment partner for KIS Technologies’ innovative ticketing and parking solutions.

“Together, we can level up efficiency and provide a seamless process for clients, allowing them to better meet the needs of their patrons, fans and guests.”

KIS Technologies president Ron Wilson added: “The KIS Technologies-Payfactory partnership will remove roadblocks with current payment processing solutions and allow KIS to focus on the customer experience.

“Partnering with Payfactory ensures our ticketing and parking products will offer even more value, simplifying payments and enhancing services across the board.”

Recently, digital payment solution provider i2c partnered with Visa to process payments for fintech firms across the Middle East and North Africa region.