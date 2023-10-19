JP Morgan Payments has selected Trulioo to help its clients combat fraud and other financial crimes. As part of the agreement, J.P. Morgan Payments will leverage Trulioo services for global person and business verification to support a simplified, frictionless payments experience worldwide.
Ryan Schmiedl, Managing Director, Global Head of Trust & Safety for JP Morgan Payments, said: “Trulioo is a leader in ID verification. We chose the platform because of its breadth of personally identifiable data sources, impressive match rates and global footprint. Trulioo has the trusted authentication and verification experience we want to offer clients and additional layers of protection from fraud during the onboarding experience and beyond.”
JP Morgan invests over $12bn a year in its own technology and products. JP Morgan processes payments more than $9Tn in a day, in over 160 countries and 120 currencies. Its Trust & Safety solutions validate users’ accounts and boost their defense proactively for all end-to-end payments. This means clients can help protect against fraud, improper payments and cybercrimes that are on the rise as our payment options rapidly evolve.
Trulioo to provide services to improve trust and safety
Leveraging Trulioo’s experience in global payments and trust and safety models, J.P. Morgan will enhance its payments services by providing capabilities for consumer and business verification, including Trulioo’s Person Match and Identity Document Verification.
Steve Munford, Chief Executive Officer at Trulioo, commented: “Trulioo is proud to work with J.P. Morgan as they continue extending excellence in payment services to their banking clients. As trusted experts in global person and business verification, we are best positioned to support the onboarding of their merchants and consumers with our configurable capabilities and flexible deployment options. Trulioo is the leader in combining KYB and KYC in one platform.
“With real-time access to hundreds of government registries, public records, data sources and document types, we can verify people and businesses globally, leaving no space for bad actors and, ultimately, help JP Morgan clients adhere to the highest of standards, no matter where their clients operate.”
