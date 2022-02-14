i2c partners with KARTY to roll out digital Visa wallet

i2c has announced a partnership with Qatar-based fintech KARTY to rollout a digital-first prepaid mobile wallet for Qatari residents.

Under the tie-up, KARTY will tap i2c’s global payments platform to launch Visa-branded digital cards that will allow instant and cashless peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on the Visa network.

The wallet will include data-backed financial management tools that will help users in budgeting and analysing their spending habits across various categories such as groceries, and health care.

MEA Region general manager Aurangzaib Khan said: “We are proud to partner with KARTY as they work to enable digital-first payments in Qatar, while also providing added transparency and insights into their cardholder’s spending behaviors.”

KARTY co-founder Mohammed Suleiman added: “We chose i2c as our issuer processing partner because of their global reputation for unparalleled reliability, best-in-class security, and deep experience within the payments industry – all of which is especially important to us as a startup.

“We’re excited to bring our customers the modern payment solutions they want, all on a single platform through this partnership.”

KARTY is backed by Qatar Fintech Hub, Qatar Financial Centre and Qatar Development Bank. It is set to be regulated by Qatar Central Bank Sandbox, when it becomes fully operational.

The news comes as i2c expands its presence in the payment space through partnerships.

Earlier this month, the firm has expanded its partnership with the cryptocurrency and fiat payment platform Wirex to rollout its prepaid multi-currency debit card in the US.

In December 2020, it partnered with BEYON Money to launch a mobile payments super app in Bahrain.

Last September, i2c and fintech as a service platform Solid teamed up to help companies access banking, payments, and card services.

In August, the California-based firm partnered with Visa to launch buy now pay later capabilities at the point of sale for North America-based participating issuers.