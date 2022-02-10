i2c taps Wirex to launch prepaid crypto card in US

i2c has expanded its alliance with the cryptocurrency and fiat payment platform Wirex to launch its prepaid multi-currency debit card in the US.

The two companies previously collaborated to roll out the multi-currency travel card launch in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe.

Similar to its offering in Europe and APAC, the US roll-out will allow cardholders to manage and use various currencies while traveling using a single card.

Additionally, the card will provide users an opportunity to earn up to 8% in crypto rewards while making in-store and online purchases.

i2c CEO and founder Amir Wain said: “Demand for the Wirex card has been growing globally, and we’re pleased to be able to support their multi-currency debit card to elevate payments experiences in the US.

“Now, Americans can enjoy the flexibility and ease that comes with being able to travel and spend using multiple fiat and cryptocurrencies on a single card and app – on a truly borderless payment platform.”

Wirex’s hybrid payments alternative integrates blockchain technology on the platform of i2c that allows customers in the US to buy, store, exchange, and spend both in USD and around 30 cryptocurrencies at over 80 million merchant locations across the world.

Accounts can be funded by debit card top-up payments with no annual fees and zero exchange fees.

Wirex co-founder and CEO Pavel Matveev said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring our prepaid crypto card program to the US after a successful launch in the APAC and European regions.

“We’ve been working with i2c for over four years now and have been able to quickly evolve into a global platform using i2c’s single codebase. With i2c, we’re able to redefine payments and travel for cardholders around the world.”

Last December, i2c partnered with BEYON Money and Visa to launch a mobile payments super app in Bahrain.