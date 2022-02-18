Huawei ties up with Aleta Planet, UnionPay for mobile payment capability

Chinese technology giant Huawei has forged an alliance with Singapore-based fintech Aleta Planet and UnionPay to expand mobile payment experience for Huawei phone users.

Aleta Planet worked with Huawei to help its phones users add the new AP-1 / Huawei Pay UnionPay virtual card to their phones.

The card, exclusive to Huawei phone users, can be added to phones with UnionPay Contactless and Quick Response (QR) Code payment. It will enable users to pay, remit, and collect payments through the UnionPay network.

Aleta Planet’s AP-1 / Huawei Pay Digital Account features built-in near field communication (NFC) capability for contactless payments.

All transactions made using the card will be processed and protected by UnionPay International rules and standards, according to the companies.

Aleta Planet Founder and Group chairman Ryan Gwee said: “Aleta Planet and Huawei have been working hard behind the scenes to develop a frictionless experience for Huawei phone users to make cashless payments using AP-1.

“Embedding our technology into Huawei phones is just the first step in our collaboration. We plan to continue innovating to create a more seamless customer experience for the more than 730 million Huawei device users worldwide.”

UnionPay’s contactless payment is accepted at 29 million merchant point-of-sale (POS) terminals in 93 markets worldwide, while its QR code payment is accepted at 31 million merchants in 45 countries and regions.

Huawei International CEO Foo Yong said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Aleta Planet to provide leading-edge technology solutions regulated by Monetary Authority of Singapore, starting with the virtual AP-1 card, exclusive to Huawei phone users.”

Huawei secured a payment licence through its acquisition of digital payment firm Shenzhen Sharelink Network last year.

In 2020, the firm launched Huawei Pay in South Africa in partnership with QR code payment platform Zapper.