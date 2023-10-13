Hitachi Payment Services, has launched an innovation programme, HPX. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to revolutionise the payment industry by collaborating with fintech startups for long-term investment.
Through the HPX initiative, Hitachi Payment Services will collaborate with disruptors in the fintech and payments segment. It aims to provide superior payment experiences through innovation for businesses and consumers. The programme will bring together a diverse range of entrepreneurs working on technology-led solutions to shape the future of payments.
The company says that HPX offers a comprehensive range of benefits for participants. This includes access to capital, expedited commercialisation of innovative payment solutions, invaluable access to key industry partnerships, and the unique opportunity to extend their influence beyond India’s borders.
HPS will focus on key segments including core banking, BaaS, embedded finance, Web 3.0/ CBDC, issuance, payments compliance and AI/GenAI.
Anuj Khosla, Chief Executive Officer – Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services, said: “With the launch of HPX, Hitachi Payment Services strives to innovate, collaborate and deliver superior payment experiences for merchants and customers. With the startup community’s expertise, we will introduce cutting edge solutions to our stakeholders. With HPX, we will unite evolving technologies, new-age entrepreneurs, and visionaries to implement innovative ideas that drive meaningful change in the payments landscape.”
Hitachi Payment Services offers a comprehensive range of payment solutions. These include ATM Services, Cash Recycling Machines, White Label ATMs, POS Solutions, Toll & Transit Solutions and Payment Gateway Solutions. It also offers SoftPOS, POS Value Added Services and next-gen mobile based merchant platform enabling end-to-end services.
Hitachi Payment Services rolls out India’s first UPI-ATM as a white label solution
It recently launched the country’s first-ever UPI-ATM as a White Label ATM (WLA) in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This offers secure card-less cash withdrawals. Built on Android OS, the Hitachi Money Spot UPI ATM will provide customers with a unified and secure user experience. It offers the convenience of QR based UPI cash withdrawals while driving financial inclusion across India. The company has over 65,500 ATMs (including 27,500 Cash Recycling Machines) and 9,600 White Label ATMs under management. In addition, it caters to over 3 million merchant touch points and processes over 7 million digital transactions daily.