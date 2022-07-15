GoldBet expands partnership with Nuvei to add new payment methods

Nuvei has expanded its existing alliance with Italy-based premier sports betting online casino, and poker platform GoldBet.

As part of the extended partnership, Nuvei enable will enable the operator to integrate new payment methods into its cashier. This includes the addition of Apple Pay as a new deposit option.

In addition to deposits, players using the platform can use Apple Pay to make withdrawals.

GoldBet Betting and Digital Italy Alessandro Fiumara managing director said: “We are thrilled to announce that we are extending our partnership with Nuvei to add more alternative payment methods into our online cashier.”

Nuvei, which first teamed up with GoldBet in 2020, has been helping the firm enhance player experience through a single integration to its full stack payments solution.

This included fully localised cashier and acquiring solutions that are designed to drive acceptance rates, and alternative payment methods that helps the firm expand its player base and maximise its revenue.

The tie-up also enables Goldbet players to use all the relevant payment methods they demand in the Italian market.

Nuvei chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “GoldBet is one of the leading gaming platforms in Italy because of its commitment to player experience. Frictionless deposits and withdrawals, superior card acceptance rates, and a wide choice of preferred payment methods are all key. That’s what Nuvei brings to the table for operators.”

In March, Nuvei partnered with hardware wallet provider Ledger to enable direct crypto on-ramp capability for Ledger users.

In January, the firm launched a new capability enhancement that enables international merchants to accept local payment methods in ten Latin American countries.