Nuvei to roll out direct crypto on-ramp capability for Ledger users

Canadian payments firm Nuvei has struck a partnership with hardware wallet provider Ledger to enable direct crypto on-ramp capability for Ledger users.

This collaboration will offer direct on-ramps for over 125 cryptocurrencies with a number of fiat funding options through Simplex by Nuvei solution.

The integration will enable Ledger users to buy cryptocurrencies through Ledger Live without the need to depend on external exchanges and fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment gateways.

Ledger Live is said to be the companion app of Ledger hardware wallet products that provides users access to DeFi platforms and allows them to manage NFTs and buy cryptocurrencies.

Related

Through Ledger Live, Ledger users can buy cryptocurrencies using Visa, Mastercard, SEPA, and SWIFT. They will be also able to avail a range of additional fiat funding options for several global currencies.

Simplex by Nuvei will also offer protection against chargebacks, fraud and “other inconveniences of servicing cryptocurrency purchases”.

Nuvei chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “We’re excited to partner with Ledger to let more and more users easily acquire crypto with maximum security.

“With the number of possible verified uses of crypto in the ecosystem ever increasing, having easy onramps within the wallet is key for the continued growth of the sector.”

Ledger VP International Development Jean-François Rochet added: “Ledger Live is the gateway for digital assets and Web3, and we’re excited to broaden the on-ramp offering on Ledger Live.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Electronic Payments International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

“Simplex by Nuvei is bringing more choice to Ledger customers and focuses on making it easier to enjoy all of the benefits of crypto without centralized custodians.”

In January this year, Nuvei introduced a new capability enhancement that enables international merchants to accept local payment methods in ten Latin American countries.