Gemini rolls out crypto services in six European nations

Gemini launches crypto services in six European countries. Credit: Gemini Trust Company, LLC.

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has expanded its European presence by launching services in Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Czechia, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

The launch allows individuals and organisations in these countries to open a Gemini account to deposit, trade as well as take custody of more than 100 cryptocurrencies.

It also enables consumers to gain access to Gemini’s website or mobile app to buy cryptocurrencies.

Consumers can use Euros (EUR) and Pound Sterling (GBP), in addition to debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay or Google Pay to purchase the currencies, stated Gemini.

In addition, modern traders can use the company’s crypto trading interface ActiveTrader, which features improved charting and various order types, for their transactions.

In a statement, Gemini said: “Gemini’s institutional-grade, crypto-native platform is now available to financial institutions, fintechs, and corporations, with custody, clearing, trade execution, price discovery, and portfolio management services all in one place.”

The firm added: “Launching in these six countries represents further progress in Gemini’s continued roll out across Europe, which is built on a foundation of positive engagement with regulators and policymakers to obtain relevant authorisations and registrations.”

The latest launch comes shortly after the company’s foray into Ireland.

In Ireland, Gemini became the first entity to register with the country’s central bank as a virtual asset service provider (VASP). The company also secured approval to operate as an electronic money institution in the Irish market.

In April this year, Gemini announced a collaboration with Mastercard and WebBank to introduce a new crypto rewards credit card.