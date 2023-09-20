FreedomPay teams up with Worldpay image credit: shutterstock.com

FreedomPay, has expanded its partnership with Worldpay from FIS to provide integrated payments and omnichannel technology for Retail and Hospitality and other enterprises. The partnership will stretch across 33 new markets.

The collaboration between the two companies expands their relationship through a phased rollout to eventually cover numerous EMEA, North America and APAC markets, enabling Worldpay’s global customers to benefit from improved payments technology across a number of consumer touchpoints. FreedomPay offers enhanced flexibility and optionality for Retail and Hospitality and other enterprises operating across borders and across point-of-sale providers.

Chris Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay, commented on the partnership expansion: “Together, Worldpay and FreedomPay are transforming payments across the globe, bringing more functionality and innovation to enterprise businesses and their customers. By connecting FreedomPay and Worldpay’s technologies, merchants can expect a seamless and uniform experience.”

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform supports merchants and enterprises worldwide merging security, identity, payments, loyalty and advertising with proprietary data-driven solutions, while offering service with 24/7 365 premium support.

In June, FreedomPay teamed up with Visa to offer global omnichannel network tokenisation. The new capabilities are integrated into FreedomPay’s larger identity suite. This offers a 360-degree view of the customer to the merchant. And creates a more personalised checkout experience through data-driven loyalty and incentives.

Last year, FreedomPay signed a strategic partnership deal with Network International to expand service for its merchant customers across the UAE and MEA region.