Evite introduces new eGift card. Source: Shutterstock.com

Evite has introduced a new eGift card offering for its digital greeting cards. Evite users can choose any greeting card and add an eGift card from dozens of retailers and restaurants. There are no additional charges or fees and greeting cards are free when using the gift card product. An additional convenient feature allows users to send greeting cards with the same message to past guest lists while personalising messages on select cards and for certain recipients as needed.

Evite offers a diverse selection of greeting cards, including holiday, birthday, get well soon, congratulatory and thank you cards. All of Evite’s character collaborations, including Disney, Minecraft, Sesame Street and others are available as greeting card designs. This enables party planners to pair their invitations with matching thank you cards. Users can customise their greeting cards with an envelope, liner, stamp, background, stickers, and now even with an eGift card.

Evite providing a blend of convenience and personalisation

After selecting their preferred greeting card, users can now choose a gift card from a wide array of popular brands. Such brands include Amazon, Target, Sephora, DoorDash, Starbucks, ROBLOX and many others. After adding the recipient’s email or phone number and message, users can select to send the card immediately or schedule delivery for a later date.

David Yeom, CEO of Evite, said: “We see a tremendous amount of potential with the introduction of gift cards. Especially right before the holiday season. They serve as the ideal last-minute gift option, while providing a sincere touch of personalisation, perfect for a range of occasions, from corporate gifting to holiday wishes and birthday celebrations.”

Additionally, users now have the option to send a unified message to a previous guest list, allowing them to add personalised notes to specific individuals or to everyone on the list. This option further sets digital greeting cards apart from their paper counterparts, providing a blend of both convenience and personalisation.

